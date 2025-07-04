Microsoft launches first cloud region in Austria to support secure computing

VIENNA, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Microsoft has announced the launch of a new cloud region in Austria, located on the outskirts of the capital, Vienna.

The new region comprises three geographically distributed availability zones designed to ensure system resilience and continued service for critical operations in the event of a failure in one of the zones.

For the first time, companies and public sector entities will be able to store and process their data entirely within Austria.

The new cloud region aims to establish a foundation for digital sovereignty, strengthen digital infrastructure, drive Austria’s digital transformation, and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies.

Alexander Pröll, Secretary-General of the Austrian People's Party and State Secretary for Public Services and Digital Transformation, reaffirmed Austria’s strong commitment to becoming a digital hub.

He said that investment in data centres enhances Austria’s position as a business centre and lays the groundwork for innovation, adding that the ultimate goal is to achieve digital sovereignty for Austria and Europe. He stressed the importance of building resilient digital infrastructure across the continent.

Florian Slezak, Cloud Region Lead at Microsoft Austria, stated that the new cloud region offers a secure and sustainable local digital infrastructure. It enables private companies, public sector entities and government institutions to process data securely with full local control in line with data protection regulations.