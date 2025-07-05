Chelsea beat Palmeiras to reach Club World Cup semi-finals

PHILADELPHIA, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Chelsea secured a place in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, currently being held in the United States, with a 2-1 victory over Brazil’s Palmeiras on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 16th minute, while Estêvão Willian equalised for Palmeiras in the 53rd minute. Weverton sealed the win for the English side with a decisive goal in the 83rd minute.

Chelsea will next face Brazil’s Fluminense, who also advanced with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.