UAE leaders congratulate President of Venezuela on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nicolás Maduro Moros of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Nicolás Maduro Moros.