Future scientists to compete in International Chemistry Olympiad 2025 in UAE

DUBAI, 5th July 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will host the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), the world’s leading scientific competition in the field of chemistry.

Bringing together over 360 students from more than 90 countries in Dubai from 6 to 14 July 2025, this edition marks the largest participation in the Olympiad’s history since its launch in 1968, underscoring the UAE’s growing position in global science education.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, noted that hosting this prestigious global event reflects the UAE’s vision to become a hub for education, science, innovation, and academic excellence, and reiterates the country’s unwavering commitment to nurturing young scientific talent.

She added, “This milestone will inspire Emirati students and help shape a new generation of scientists capable of innovation and global competitiveness. It also represents a national opportunity to enhance the quality of education and develop a learning environment that keeps pace with the world’s best models.”

Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), stated, “The International Chemistry Olympiad 2025 serves as a prestigious global platform that celebrates academic excellence and fosters a spirit of scientific innovation among youth. It also underscores the prominent role of UAEU in advancing scientific research and learning. Our participation in this significant event reaffirms UAEU’s commitment to national leadership in the generation, dissemination, and application of knowledge for the greater benefit of society.”

He added, “Through our engagement in this initiative, we reaffirm our mission to address global challenges and to contribute to shaping a future built on the foundations of knowledge, discovery, and innovation. At UAEU, we firmly believe that empowering youth and supporting global scientific collaboration are essential pillars for building a more prosperous and sustainable world.”

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE), the IChO 2025 agenda will feature advanced theoretical and practical exams, cultural tours, and social events that promote cultural exchange among youth from across the globe. This edition introduces cutting-edge technological innovations, including digital tools to monitor exam progress and an integrated practical testing environment, designed as a model for future educational laboratories.

Four students, chosen through a rigorous national selection process, will represent the UAE at IChO 2025. The national team has completed an intensive training programme, including specialised workshops at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and a science camp at the Sirius Education Centre in Russia.

This preparation reflects MoE’s dedication to empowering national talent to meet international standards of scientific excellence.

IChO 2025 aims to motivate Emirati youth to study chemistry and related sciences while encouraging educational institutions to update their curricula to meet global standards.



