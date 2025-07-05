Germany sees 50% decline in asylum application in first half of 2025

BERLIN, 5th July 2025 (WAM) -- According to reports by German media outlets, the number of asylum applications in Germany fell significantly in the first six months of 2025 in comparison with figures from the same time period last year, Euronews reported.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported that a total of 65,495 applications were submitted between 1st January and 30th June, citing previously unpublished data from the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA) - a decrease of 43% year-on-year.

Another media outlet, BILD, reported that only 61,300 first-time applications for asylum were made in Germany in the first half of 2025.