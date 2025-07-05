UAE President, VPs congratulate Algerian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 5th July 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Tebboune on the occasion.