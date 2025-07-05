DoH, M42, PureHealth, GEMMABio Therapeutics plan to advance Gene Therapies for Children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1

ABU DHABI, 5th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, M42, a global health champion powered by AI, technology and genomics and PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, plan to partner with GEMMABio Therapeutics (GEMMABio), a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to advancing global access to gene therapies for rare diseases.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting during the BIO International Convention 2025 in Boston, between senior leaders from GEMMABio and key stakeholders from Abu Dhabi’s health and life sciences ecosystem.

Through this strategic partnership, the entities will jointly establish dedicated manufacturing and research centres within Abu Dhabi’s academic health institutions, enabling patients from across the MENA region to access cutting-edge clinical trials and, eventually, approved gene therapies.

The collaboration will kick off with a clinical trial evaluating a next-generation gene therapy product in children with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1), setting a precedent for expanding access to life-saving therapies worldwide.

Dr. Mohamed Alameri, Acting Director of Genome and Biobank Division at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Our partnership with GEMMABio marks a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi’s journey to become a global leader in developing gene therapies for rare diseases leveraging the Emirati Genome Programme. At DoH, we are committed to reshaping innovation, early detection and personalised care by strengthening the Emirate’s capacity to develop, test and scale innovative therapeutics. Through these efforts, we are advancing life sciences applications while offering real hope to patients and families across the region and beyond.”

The collaboration will unite the shared vision and technology to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s gene therapy R&D ecosystem, which will serve as a regional hub for GEMMABio’s translational and clinical research activities. A best-in-class gene therapy contract development and research manufacturing organisation will be established in the Emirate as a joint venture between M42 and GEMMABio. Additionally, regional access to GEMMABio’s commercialised gene products will be coordinated through Abu Dhabi’s gene therapy research and treatment centres.

Supported by the Emirate’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, forward-looking policies and the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Life Science Cluster, Abu Dhabi is offering streamlined licensing and co-commercialisation processes, alongside co-investment schemes and tax relief for biotech startups. Together, these enablers position Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for life sciences innovation.

Dr. Jim Wilson, Founder, President, and CEO of GEMMABio, said, “This is a transformational partnership—one that will play a pivotal role in unlocking global access to life-saving treatments for patients with rare diseases. The stakeholders in Abu Dhabi are building a globally recognised gene therapy ecosystem whose impact on the future of life sciences will be both profound and far-reaching. Together, we are aligning scientific innovation with bold ambition to accelerate progress where it’s needed most.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, “This partnership helps Abu Dhabi usher in another frontier in the future of health. With our integrated AI- and data-led ecosystem and advancements in precision, prevention and prediction, this collaboration extends the impact of the Emirati Genome Programme into gene therapeutics targeting rare diseases. M42 is focused on developing genomic insights, fighting against rare diseases and saving lives. Our partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and GEMMABio will accelerate this effort, ensuring people in the UAE and beyond get the gene therapies they need for longer, healthier lives.”

This strategic partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi’s recent strides in rare disease gene therapies and precision medicine. The Emirate has significantly expanded its genomics capabilities through the Emirati Genome Programme, with over 800,000 genome samples sequenced, marking one of the world’s most advanced national genomic databases. Abu Dhabi continues to pioneer the administration of cutting-edge gene therapies, expanding access to life-saving treatments that were previously unavailable in the region. With sustained investment in research, talent, and infrastructure, the Emirate is reinforcing its position as a regional leader in life sciences and medical innovation.

Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said, “This collaboration is a powerful reflection of Abu Dhabi’s growing influence as a global centre for health innovation. By joining forces with GEMMABio and our strategic partners, we are not only expanding access to advanced gene therapies, but also reinforcing the Emirate’s long-term commitment to solving some of the world’s most complex health challenges. PureHealth is proud to contribute through its integrated research capabilities and commitment to clinical excellence, aligned with the Department of Health’s vision to deliver life-changing outcomes for patients across the region and beyond.”

Led by DoH, a high-level delegation embarked on a strategic mission to the United States from June 15 to 21, 2025. This visit focused on knowledge exchange, investment opportunities and the signing of new agreements aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced health solutions.

Representing Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, the delegation included key stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD, PureHealth, and Etihad Cargo, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Khalifa University, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and startAD.

