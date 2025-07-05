Oman’s economy grows 2.5% in Q1 2025

MUSCAT, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – Oman’s economy posted a steady 2.5% growth in real GDP by the end of Q1 2025, reaching RO 9.43 billion at market prices—up from RO 9.2 billion during the same period in 2024,according to data released by Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The uptick in GDP was largely driven by strong performance in non-oil sectors, which saw a 4.4% increase in added value, reaching RO 6.92 billion compared to RO 6.63 billion in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, oil activities saw a marginal decline of 0.4%, contributing RO 2.92 billion in Q1 2025, down from RO 2.94 billion a year earlier. Crude oil production slipped by 2.2% to RO 2.45 billion, while natural gas production provided a bright spot, surging 9.5% to RO 475.3 million.