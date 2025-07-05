Dubai Municipality launches ‘Future Talents’ programme to train 200 students in future skills

DUBAI, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has launched the latest edition of its summer training initiative, the ‘Future Talents’ programme, aimed at equipping 200 students with essential skills for the future labour market. The programme targets students from universities, colleges, and high schools (Grades 11 and 12), offering practical training across a variety of administrative, technical, and field disciplines.

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to empowering young Emirati talent by providing experiential learning opportunities aligned with the Municipality’s areas of specialisation. It also supports the broader objective of preparing a future-ready generation capable of contributing to national development.

Abdulla Khalfan, Acting Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Future Talents is one of the key programmes implemented by Dubai Municipality to attract and develop promising national talent. It enables students to enhance their academic knowledge with practical experience, helping them gain the skills and insights required to navigate the evolving labour market and seize future opportunities.”

He added: “The training agenda is designed to mirror students’ academic fields, combining theoretical learning with real-world application. This approach provides students with a clearer understanding of their chosen disciplines while offering a first-hand view of institutional operations and professional responsibilities.”

The four-week programme runs eight hours per day and places students across various Dubai Municipality departments based on their academic specialisation. The experience is structured to foster a comprehensive understanding of institutional work culture while sharpening core competencies such as communication, teamwork, and punctuality. In addition to building technical knowledge, the programme helps students develop personal and professional networks to support their career progression.

Last year, Dubai Municipality trained 60 university and college students across 16 departments through the ‘Future Talents’ summer programme. In 2025, the initiative has been expanded to include high school participants for the first time.