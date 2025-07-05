Malaysia calls on BRICS to boost intra-trade, champion fair, just global order

KUALA LUMPUR, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for an increase in intra-BRICS trade and for the group to emerge as a strong and principled force,

grounded in equity, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to shaping a more balanced and just international order.

Lamenting unilateral tariff measures and protectionist policies, Anwar expressed confidence that BRICS, which today accounts for nearly 40% of the global economy, holds vast potential to boost trade within the informal grouping. "With that collective strength, we can engage the world safely, fairly, and justly, negotiating on equal terms with all partners in the multilateral system," he said as quoted by Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA).

He further emphasised the need for reform of key international institutions. "We must demand the transformation of global governance structures, from the United Nations to the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank towards a more democratic and just multilateral order,” he said at the BRICS Business Forum entitled: ‘Bridging Continents, Building Future: A Shared Agenda for Sustainable Progress’ in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil today.

Also present were President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin and President of the Brazilian Confederation of National Industry (CNI) Ricardo Alban.

Anwar arrived earlier today to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit hosted by Brazil from 6 to 7 July at the invitation of President Lula.

