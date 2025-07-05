UAE highlights potential of deeper trade, investment collaboration between BRICS nations

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates, represented by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has participated in the BRICS Business Forum on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During the Forum, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s strong relationships with BRICS nations and the community’s role in driving innovation, accelerating trade and creating opportunities for cross-border investment. Al Zeyoudi also promoted closer collaboration in key sectors, including logistics, agriculture, renewable energy, technology and healthcare.

The BRICS Business Forum gathered leaders and business representatives from the community’s 10 member nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, and the UAE – to exchange views and ideas on how their public and private sectors can work together to navigate the world’s current economic and geopolitical climate.

The UAE’s participation reflects its belief in constructive collaboration and its commitment to pursuing mutually beneficial global partnership. The Forum resulted in the endorsement of several initiatives aimed at deepening economic cooperation as well as new private sector partnerships that will enhance trade and investment flows.

Al Zeyoudi said the Forum provided an important opportunity to engage with a group of like-minded nations undergoing significant economic transformations: “The BRICS community provides a compelling model for growth in the current economic climate. Each of us are seeking economic growth based on investment, innovation, entrepreneurship and trade relationships free from barriers and bureaucracy. This is how the UAE is building our next chapter of economic development, from attracting FDI and fostering new, technology-driven industries to securing free-trade deals with like-minded nations such as BRICS members India, Indonesia and Russia.

We are eager to maximize this relationship to the fullest extent and build upon these strong foundations in vital economic sectors including energy, logistics, technology, healthcare and food security.”

Al Zeyoudi was in Brazil joined by Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Al Suwaidi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Brazil.

The UAE and the BRICS nations have been experiencing robust trade growth. In 2024, they shared non-oil trade worth US$243 billion, a 10.5% increase on 2023. The momentum has accelerated in 2025, with non-oil trade reaching $68.3 billion, a year-on-year growth rate of 18.2%, and 2.4% more than Q4, 2024.

The UAE’s total non-oil exports to BRICS countries grew to US$39.4 billion in 2024, nearly double the level from 2019, while re-exports reached USD$50.5 billion. The UAE ranks 14th globally among BRICS trading partners and 5th when measuring internal trade among BRICS nations, behind China, Russia, India and Brazil.

The BRICS community, which initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa before expanding to 10 nations this year, represents a significant portion of the global economy. It accounts for approximately 40% of the world's population and around 25% of global GDP. The UAE became a member of BRICS in 2024, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding diplomatic and economic ties with markets throughout the world to further enhance its role in driving global economic growth and prosperity.

