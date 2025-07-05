OPEC to launch World Oil Outlook 2025 next week

VIENNA, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will launch the 19th edition of its World Oil Outlook (WOO) during the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria.

The event will be held in the Hofburg Palace on Thursday, 10 July 2025.

Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, will deliver opening remarks, followed by a panel session with management and analysts from the OPEC Secretariat’s Research Division, which will discuss the publication’s key findings.

First published in 2007, the WOO, one of the OPEC’s flagship publications, provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries and offers assessments of various scenarios in their medium- and long-term development.

The publication also presents insights into key relevant issues, such as supply and demand, investment, the potential impact of policies and sustainable development, and a detailed analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil and energy industries.