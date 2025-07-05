Death toll in Texas floods rises to at least 27 as search continues for many missing

TEXAS, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – Rescuers were searching Saturday for more than two dozen children from a girls’ camp and many others still missing after a wall of water rushed down a river in the Texas Hill Country during a powerful storm that killed at least 27 people, officials said. Among the dead were nine children.

AP said the destructive fast-moving waters along the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet (8 meters) in just 45 minutes before dawn Friday, washing away homes and vehicles. The danger was not over as torrential rains continued pounding communities outside San Antonio on Saturday and flash flood warnings and watches remained in effect for parts of central Texas.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 27 were confirmed dead, including nine children. Authorities said about 850 people had been rescued.

More than 1,000 rescuers were on the ground. Helicopters and drones were being used, with some people being plucked from trees. U.S. Coast Guard helicopters were flying in to assist.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was traveling to Texas and his administration was working with officials on the ground.