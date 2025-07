ATLANTA, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – Paris Saint-Germain beat German giants Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup, to book a match in the semifinals against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

The match was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

The French team now awaits the winner of the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to know their opponent in the next phase.