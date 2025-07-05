UAE participates in 3rd BRICS Sherpa/Sous Sherpa Meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) – Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs and the UAE’s BRICS Sherpa, participated in the 3rd BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa meeting, held from 30 June to 4 July 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Convened in preparation for the upcoming 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the meeting marked a key milestone in finalizing the Leaders’ Declaration and advancing discussions on priority deliverables under Brazil’s Chairship.

Al Hajeri expressed appreciation to the Brazilian Chair for its significant leadership and highlighted the UAE’s constructive role in shaping outcomes that reflect the shared priorities of all BRICS members. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to economic collaboration, and inclusive multilateralism across the core pillars of BRICS cooperation.

In this regard, the UAE welcomed the adoption of three thematic outcome documents on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence, Climate Finance, and the Partnership for the Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases.

The UAE joined BRICS as a full member in January 2024. Its participation in the Group aligns with the country’s broader vision to promote international cooperation, advance sustainable development, and engage actively with emerging economies.

For the UAE, BRICS provides a valuable platform for dialogue and policy coordination across regions. Through its membership, the UAE continues to advocate for balanced, and inclusive solutions to global challenges, while reinforcing its position as a dynamic, and open economy at the heart of the Global South.