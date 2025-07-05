Anti-drug trafficking committees develop comprehensive plans to combat drug smuggling, trafficking

ABU DHABI, 5th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Anti-Drug Trafficking and Anti-Smuggling Committees of the Anti-Drug Council held a coordination meeting to discuss ways to counter the attempts of drug smuggling and trafficking gangs. They also studied the methods used by these cross-border gangs, their smuggling plans and concealment methods, potential alternative methods used by these gangs, and their impact on regional stability.

The attendees reviewed the country's land, air, and sea transportation activities, guarantees for their stability and growth, and prevention of their exploitation by international drug gangs. Members of the two committees, including directors and officers from the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department, the National Guard Command, and Federal Customs, participated in the meeting.

The attendees also discussed the scenarios that drug smuggling gangs may resort to, as well as the airports, seaports, and primary and alternative border crossings that could potentially be used as launching pads for international drug smuggling gangs targeting the country for their criminal activities.

The two committees agreed to develop an action plan that includes several measures to prevent and thwart attempts to bring and traffic drugs into the country.

This meeting is based on the strategic directions of the Anti-Narcotics Council, the national umbrella for agencies concerned with combating the drug scourge in the country, to enhance the integrated work of law enforcement agencies involved in preventing drug smuggling into the country.

