Air quality initiative launched in Dibba Al-Hisn

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality has launched an environmental initiative in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality to measure outdoor air quality in various residential, agricultural, and industrial areas of the city. The initiative uses a mobile air quality monitoring vehicle and aligns with the municipality’s ongoing efforts to promote public health in the city.

This initiative comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It supports Dibba Al-Hisn’s vision to become a leading city in health and environmental standards as part of the "Sharjah Healthy City" programme. The municipality’s efforts focus on key criteria such as water quality, sewage system efficiency, food safety, and air pollution reduction — all of which contribute to the city’s status as a sustainable and healthy environment.

The initiative reflects Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality’s commitment to best environmental practices and institutional cooperation in sustainable development. The mobile unit will assess air quality at key locations across the city, including residential and agricultural areas and public facilities. This step is part of the municipality’s strategy to regularly monitor environmental indicators and gather accurate data to enhance quality of life. Results from the air quality assessments will be used to improve agricultural and landscaping plans, ensuring they meet the highest environmental standards.

Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, said the municipality is dedicated to improving quality of life for individuals and the wider community by fostering a healthy environment and reducing pollution. He emphasised that initiatives like this enable precise and ongoing monitoring of air quality across the city and help guide appropriate actions and decisions.

He added that the initiative is also expected to raise public environmental awareness and provide accurate data to support decision-making in environmental and public health planning — such as identifying suitable tree-planting sites, improving infrastructure in high-pollution areas, and directing awareness campaigns. The measurements will help monitor environmental changes year-round and link them to health indicators, in collaboration with relevant entities in Sharjah, to enhance safety and quality of life in Dibba Al-Hisn.

Al Yahyai thanked Sharjah Municipality for their productive cooperation, stressing that such partnerships with relevant Sharjah authorities help improve service efficiency for the local community and support the emirate’s overarching strategy to improve quality of life and achieve sustainable development.



