World Food Programme warns of deepening humanitarian catastrophe, urges safe access to deliver aid to Gaza

GAZA, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has called for the immediate opening of more safe routes to deliver aid to residents in northern, central, and southern Gaza.

In a post on the platform X, carried by Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA), the WFP emphasised that humanitarian assistance must be allowed to reach those in need without obstruction or risk. The agency also renewed its plea for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, warning of a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

Reiterating its alarm over the situation, the WFP stated that one in every three people in Gaza is going without food for several days, highlighting the severe levels of hunger and deprivation among the population.

Despite the deteriorating security conditions, limited access, and the increasing desperation of communities in Gaza, the WFP confirmed it is continuing to deliver life-saving food assistance across the Strip.