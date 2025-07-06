GCC Secretary-General: GCC pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka embody cultural heritage, national visions

OSAKA, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – ecretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that the rich and distinctive content presented in the GCC countries’ pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka professionally embodies the cultural heritage and national visions of the GCC member states. He emphasized that the displays reflect the high calibre of the GCC countries and reinforce their influential presence in international forums and global events.

This statement came during his visit to the Japan Pavilion and the GCC pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka, held under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The Secretary-General noted that the GCC pavilions serve as integrated platforms for enhancing regional and global cooperation, showcasing the achievements of the GCC countries across sectors including development, culture, economy, and the environment. These pavilions offer diverse and immersive experiences that blend traditional heritage with modern technology, presenting the GCC’s identity with both authenticity and innovation.

Albudaiwi concluded by noting that the extensive participation of GCC countries in the Osaka Expo underscores the depth of their strategic planning and future-oriented vision, reaffirming their dedication to building meaningful partnerships with nations around the world.