Sandooq Al Watan's summer programmes attract 50,000 school, university students

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, stated that the third summer programmes, which commence tomorrow and run until July 31, will attract 50,000 school and university students from across the emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the programmes — held in 54 venues across government and private schools, as well as cultural and youth centers—aim to reach 50,000 participants from school and university students.

He emphasised that these programmes embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in building a strong and sustainable national identity that resonates with the younger generations, serving as both a shield and a motivation for progress.

He confirmed that the ultimate goal is to build future generations who believe in their national identity, are proud of their Arabic language—“the language of the Quran”, and who embrace values of belonging and loyalty through a noble message delivered in innovative ways.

He also noted that the programs will offer rich content through hundreds of entertainment, sports, artistic, and knowledge-based activities. For the first time this year, more than 30 theatrical performances will be presented by a select group of UAE creatives and artists on the summer programmes stages. In addition, hundreds of events related to Arabic calligraphy, heritage, storytelling, creative games, and daily competitions with instant prizes will be organised—alongside a diverse range of sports games.

Yasser Al Gargawi as Director General of Sandooq Al Watan, said the programmes target age group students aged 8–16, divided into three main categories:

Group 1: Ages 8–10 (focus on physical activities and short stories)

Group 2: Ages 11–13 (focus on interactive discussions and simple analysis)

Group 3: Ages 14–16 (focus on small projects and volunteer initiatives)