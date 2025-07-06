NLA organises cultural session in Beijing highlighting UAE-China relations

BEIJING, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – The National Library and Archives (NLA) organised a cultural session in Beijing, where it highlighted the historical and diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

The event showcased key official documents and historic photographs preserved in the archives that reflect the strong ties between the two friendly nations.

The session, presented by Iman Al Braikif rom the NLA, discussed the early beginnings of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which date back to the period shortly after the UAE’s federation in December 1971, when diplomatic ties began to take formal shape with the opening of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Abu Dhabi, followed by the opening of the UAE Embassy in Beijing.

The session also noted that over the past four decades, relations between the two countries have significantly expanded to include multiple fields such as economy, culture, education, energy, innovation, and more.