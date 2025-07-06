Sharjah Media Academy launches 9th 'Future Media Professional'

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – The ninth edition of the “Future Media Professional” summer programme, organised by Sharjah Media Academy—an affiliate of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA)—kicks off Monday and runs until 31 July. Designed to discover and refine young talents in media, the programme offers hands-on training in a professional media environment.

Held at multiple locations including the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority headquarters, Al Wusta TV in Al Dhaid, and Al Sharqiya TV in Kalba, participants gain real-life exposure to various media workplaces and practical skills development directly in the field.

The programme includes six specialist training courses in TV presenting, radio presenting, voice acting, digital media, AI in media, content creation for social platforms, and smartphone-based filming and editing. It is led by experienced media professionals and aims to equip participants with up-to-date media skills.

Targeting youths aged 11 to 18, the curriculum is designed to match their interests and educational needs. Sessions run Sunday to Thursday, from 10am to 1pm, balancing theory with field applications and practical exercises in real studios.

Shaimaa Abdullah Abdulrahim, Director of Sharjah Media Academy, emphasised that this ninth edition is a key part of the academy’s strategy to build a conscious and creative media community. She added that this year’s focus on AI and digital media reflects the need to prepare youth to navigate the fast-changing digital landscape and empower them with future-ready skills.