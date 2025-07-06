Sharjah ISESCO office urges support for creativity, knowledge

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – The regional office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) in Sharjah has emphasised the importance of supporting creativity, environmental awareness, and integrated educational efforts as strategic priorities to build an aware and capable generation.

The office highlighted that promoting innovation and fostering a knowledge-based environment plays a key role in sustainable cultural and intellectual development.

Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ISESCO regional office in Sharjah, said empowering new generations with knowledge tools and connecting them with their culture and social reality is a core pillar of ISESCO’s vision. He noted that summer holidays are a valuable opportunity to combine education with entertainment and community engagement through interactive programmes that stimulate critical and creative thinking.

ISESCO is committed to implementing initiatives that blend science with culture while encouraging responsible engagement with environmental issues. The office organises various programmes in partnership with educational and cultural institutions to offer children and youth meaningful content that links them to their heritage while preparing them to understand contemporary challenges.

The organisation supports creativity across fields such as drawing, scientific innovation, and sustainability projects, viewing them not as luxuries but as developmental necessities. Salem stressed that awareness of environmental issues, climate change, and green economy must begin in schools, neighbourhoods, and summer camps, using experiential and participatory learning methods.

Through summer camps, museums, and science centres, the regional office builds connections between young people and their surroundings. Activities include environmental workshops, visits to natural sites, and awareness projects on waste management and renewable energy, helping children engage with real-world issues.

ISESCO believes that culture is reflected not only in textbooks but in daily behaviour and personal decisions. Instilling environmental values, nurturing creativity, and encouraging critical thinking in children is viewed as a long-term investment in developing future citizens capable of contributing to policymaking and sustainable development.

Salem concluded by affirming that the Sharjah regional office will continue supporting cultural, scientific, and creative activities aimed at children and youth, in partnership with educational and community institutions. These efforts align with ISESCO’s global vision and Sharjah’s pioneering model in child empowerment, environmental protection, and human development through knowledge.