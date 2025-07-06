Dubai Land Department signs agreement with Crypto.com to develop digital investment environment for virtual real estate assets

DUBAI, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) – In line with the Dubai Government’s vision to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for technological innovation and smart real estate investment, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Crypto.com to develop a digital investment environment for virtual real estate assets and explore the use of blockchain technologies and digital currencies within the sector.

The signing of the MoC follows the announcement of Dubai Government’s plans to enable the payment of government fees using digital currencies — a major step forward in integrating technology with public services and reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in government innovation.

The initiative also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to build a smart, sustainable, and knowledge-driven real estate ecosystem. By embracing advanced technologies, Dubai is strengthening its attractiveness for high-quality investments and accelerating its progress towards its AED1 trillion real estate transactions target for 2033.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, and Mohamed Abdul Latif Al Hakim, the authorised signatory for Crypto.com, in the presence of several officials and CEOs from both sides.

This collaboration aims to develop mechanisms that support digital real estate transactions by leveraging blockchain technologies and virtual assets, while also exploring the potential use of digital currencies in property transactions. The initiative seeks to enhance market liquidity and align with modern trends in smart investment. The partnership also aspires to build an integrated digital ecosystem that enables real estate asset trading, investor verification, and the execution of digital custody and settlement processes within a secure and advanced framework.

Moreover, the collaboration aims to contribute to strengthening Dubai’s real estate market as a leading global destination for digital real estate investment, through the development of innovative investment tools that meet the aspirations of international investors and keep pace with the evolving real estate landscape in the emirate.

This collaboration reflects the Department’s commitment to aligning with the leadership’s strategic vision to make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work, and invest in. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which focuses on providing an ideal investment environment that strengthens Dubai’s economy through innovative approaches that drive sustainable growth.

Under this collaboration, Dubai Land Department will explore the potential use of platforms and technological solutions proposed by Crypto.com in areas such as real estate tokenisation and the trading of digital assets. The Department will also provide the necessary administrative and logistical support to facilitate the implementation of joint projects and evaluate proposals based on its approved regulatory frameworks. In addition, DLD is committed to ensuring the availability of all relevant legal and legislative requirements to guarantee compliance with Dubai’s regulations.

For its part, Crypto.com will propose suitable technological solutions to facilitate the use of digital currencies in the real estate sector, provide necessary technical support and advisory services, and deliver analytical tools and reports that support informed decision-making for digital projects. Upon agreement to proceed with any proposed projects, the company will supply all required technical and legal documentation and obtain the necessary approvals from relevant authorities in alignment with the applicable regulations in the emirate.

The signing of this MoC marks a new strategic milestone in the Dubai Land Department’s efforts to foster innovation in the real estate sector and create an integrated environment that supports the development of an advanced digital marketplace, opening new investment horizons and reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of global cities adopting the latest in digital real estate solutions

