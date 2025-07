GAZA, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The number of victims from Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 57,418 fatalities and 136,261 injuries since 7th October 2023, following the death of 80 Palestinians and the injury of 304 others in the past 24 hours.

According to Palestinian health sources on Saturday, the toll includes 6,860 fatalities and 24,220 injuries recorded since 18th March, when Israel resumed its bombardment following the end of the ceasefire agreement.