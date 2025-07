WASHINGTON, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a major disaster declaration for Kerr County in the state of Texas, following severe flash floods caused by heavy rainfall that left 59 people dead and dozens more missing.

According to Reuters, Trump said the declaration aims to “ensure rescuers receive the resources they need immediately”, stressing that families in the area are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with lives lost and many people still unaccounted for.