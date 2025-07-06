Austrian study highlights migrant contributions to labour market

VIENNA, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A recent Austrian study has underscored the vital role of migrants in the national labour market, revealing that they contribute nearly one-third of the economic output in Vienna, the country’s most populous federal state.

Conducted by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), the study found that individuals of migrant background make up approximately 70 percent of the workforce in Vienna’s tourism sector, around 59 percent in construction, and nearly 45 percent in retail. Notably, migrants account for about 84 percent of unskilled labour, particularly in low-qualification roles.

The report called for social policy reforms to better harness the economic potential of individuals with migrant backgrounds.

Peter Huber, Senior Economist at WIFO, highlighted the economic losses caused by underutilising the knowledge and skills of people with migrant roots.

Vienna, Austria’s most densely populated region, is home to around 1.3 million people, roughly 22 percent of the country's total population. Of these, approximately 680,000 are of migrant origin, representing nearly 52 percent of the city’s population.