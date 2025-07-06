On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation at 17th BRICS Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has led the UAE delegation at the 17th BRICS Summit, which was inaugurated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

This year’s summit, chaired by Brazil, is held under the theme Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance, and is attended by heads of state and government from BRICS member countries, leaders of invited states and representatives of regional and international organisations.

During the summit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered the UAE’s address, conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the participating countries as well as sincere wishes for the summit’s success in fostering balanced international partnerships based on cooperation, development and mutual respect.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of BRICS as a key platform for strengthening mutual understanding and achieving strategic convergence in addressing pressing global challenges, whether economic, humanitarian or related to rising geopolitical tensions.

He emphasised that building strong partnerships founded on sustainable development and shared prosperity will contribute to advancing nations’ mutual interests and benefitting their people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s firm belief that constructive dialogue and economic integration are among the key pillars for achieving global stability. He also underscored the UAE’s support for expanding BRICS to enhance strategic cooperation among countries, regional blocs and international organisations.

The summit featured a high-level dialogue session attended by BRICS leaders and heads of delegations, where they discussed major economic and development issues of mutual interest. Topics included strengthening cooperation among Global South nations, reforming global governance systems, supporting the use of local currencies in trade exchanges, accelerating the shift towards a green economy, developing climate finance mechanisms, and promoting responsible governance of artificial intelligence technologies.

The dialogue session further underscored the importance of bolstering partnerships in food security, health and technology, reaffirming BRICS countries' commitment to inclusive and sustainable development to meet the aspirations of people around the world.

The UAE is participating in the summit for the second time as a member of BRICS, which was established in 2009 to enhance political and economic cooperation among emerging economies.