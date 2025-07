MANILA, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 2,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and seek temporary shelter due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Zamboanga City and surrounding areas in the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, a total of 2,374 individuals are currently residing in temporary evacuation centres. The flooding has been attributed to the combined impact of the southwest monsoon and tropical storm Danas.