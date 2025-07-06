Thousands evacuated in Taiwan as Typhoon Danas lashes island

TAIPEI, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Around 3,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Taiwan on Sunday after Typhoon Danas brought torrential rains, triggering floods and landslides across the island.

In a warning issued earlier, the Central Weather Administration forecast that Typhoon Danas, with maximum sustained winds of 137 kilometres per hour, would move northward along Taiwan’s western coast overnight.

The National Fire Agency reported that at least 28 people sustained minor injuries and received treatment.

According to the meteorological authority, the typhoon dumped over 500 millimetres of rain across southern Taiwan over the weekend, and warned of further heavy rainfall across other parts of the island as the storm continued moving north.

“The strongest impact in terms of wind and rain will be felt from tonight until tomorrow morning,” the authority stated.

The National Relief Agency noted that most of the evacuees were from mountainous areas surrounding the southern coastal city of Kaohsiung.