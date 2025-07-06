On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends 50th independence anniversary ceremony of Union of the Comoros

MORONI, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the 50th independence anniversary ceremony of the Union of the Comoros, which was held in the capital, Moroni.

The visit came in response to a gracious invitation from Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros.

During the event, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Assoumani, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Comoros.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields and supporting Comoros' development efforts, underscoring the deep historical and brotherly ties between the two nations.

For his part, President Assoumani expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its continuous support and commended the strong bilateral relations, as well as the commitment of the UAE’s leadership to reinforcing ties.