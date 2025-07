ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States of America following the devastating floods in the state of Texas, which resulted in dozens of deaths, with several people missing, and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of the United States.