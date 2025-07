ABUJA, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- At least nine people were killed and four injured Sunday in northeastern Nigeria, authorities said Sunday.

The attack was carried out by Boko Haram militants on the Malam Fatori community, Babagana Zulum, the state governor, said.

The community, very close to the border of Chad, is about 270 kilometres (167 miles) from Maiduguri, Borno’s capital city.