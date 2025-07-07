Greece rescues hundreds of migrants off Gavdos, Crete islands

ATHENS, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Greece has rescued hundreds of migrants off its southern islands of Gavdos and Crete in five separate incidents since Friday, its coastguard said on Sunday.

More than 430 migrants were spotted and rescued about 25 nautical miles off Gavdos, Greece's southernmost island, on Sunday, the coastguard said in a statement.

In a separate incident, also on Sunday, the European Union's Frontex border agency rescued 96 migrants on board two boats off Crete, the coastguard said. The migrants are now being taken to Crete, Greece's largest and most populous island.