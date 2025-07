NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck east of Tonga in the South Pacific on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre was located 65 kilometres from Ohonua, Tonga, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage, authorities said.