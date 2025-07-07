Pakistan issues alert for heavy rains, potential flash floods

ISLAMABAD, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory warning of widespread rain, wind and thundershowers expected across multiple regions from the night of 6th July through 8th July.

The wet spell is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations, heightening the risk of flash floods, urban flooding and landslides, particularly in northern and mountainous areas.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Balochistan and southeastern Sindh. Heavier downpours are likely in Upper Punjab, the Potohar region, northern Balochistan and Kashmir. The PMD cautioned that the downpours could lead to flash floods in local streams and urban flooding in low-lying areas of major cities.

In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Islamabad, Jhelum, Lahore and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Balochistan. The highest temperature was recorded at 47°C in Nokkundi.

Citizens have been advised to stay alert and follow official weather updates.