TRENDS launches Virtual Office in Paris

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has launched its Virtual Office in Paris, a strategic step to enhance knowledge communication between think tanks regionally and internationally. This move is part of the centre’s comprehensive research strategy, focusing on producing impactful knowledge, particularly in foresight studies.

The new office relies on an advanced digital infrastructure that allows the organisation of virtual scientific events and symposiums, and the production of diverse knowledge content in Arabic and French, accessible across TRENDS’ digital platforms.

An elite group of researchers, international partners, and representatives of academic and intellectual institutions attended the virtual inauguration ceremony in France and the Arab world. It featured a presentation about the office’s objectives and plan for the coming period.

TRENDS’ Paris office aims to achieve several goals, most notably enhancing academic connectivity by building effective partnerships between think tanks, universities, and research institutes in the Arab world and the Francophone sphere. It also aims to promote joint research projects and the exchange of expertise, focusing on knowledge cooperation with France as a pivotal hub of Francophone research.

The office also seeks to keep abreast of and analyse knowledge production published in French, especially in digitisation, AI, geopolitical shifts, and social and environmental issues, and translate or simplify it for Arab readers.

Additionally, the office will encourage joint translation and publishing initiatives, promoting the translation of high-quality books and studies between Arabic and French to enhance the flow of knowledge and expand the reach of mutual intellectual and cultural influence.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said this pioneering initiative to launch a new office in Paris enriches the global scientific landscape and supports international research collaboration.

He added that it reflects the centre’s commitment to promoting scientific research, innovation, and knowledge as fundamental tools for sustainable development and human well-being.