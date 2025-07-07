Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets UAE team at 17th BRICS Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with the UAE team at the 17th BRICS Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 6-7 July 2025.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled welcomed the team, led by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs and the UAE Sherpa to BRICS, and praised their efforts in ensuring the success of the UAE’s participation in the summit for the second time since joining the group in 2023.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the team members, along with his best wishes for their continued success in serving the nation and advancing its global standing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the latest updates related to the UAE’s participation in BRICS meetings, as well as ongoing plans and strategies aimed at enhancing cooperation with member countries in economy, trade, and investment.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored the importance of strengthening the UAE’s active role within the group, in line with the leadership’s vision and the UAE’s future-focused approach aimed at building balanced and sustainable global partnerships that further reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the international economy.

