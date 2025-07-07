Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets CEO of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer

RIO DE JANEIRO, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, on the sidelines of the visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand collaboration with Embraer to open new avenues for knowledge exchange and talent development in the civil aviation industry.

The meeting also covered supporting research and development in aviation, adopting advanced technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency, and providing technical support for commercial aircraft maintenance services, among other industry-related areas.

Founded in 1969, Embraer is the world’s third-largest civil aircraft manufacturer, headquartered in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil.

