Victory for HM Alchahine in UAE President’s Cup in Germany

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- HM Alchahine (FR), a four-year-old Purebred Arabian gelding owned by Helal Alalawi (France), stormed to victory in the UAE President’s Cup held over 1,600 metres at Hamburg’s Horner Rennbahn on Sunday. The race marked the seventh leg of the prestigious UAE President’s Cup series, now in its 32nd edition.

Held under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the series highlights the UAE’s continued commitment to preserving and promoting the global stature of Purebred Arabian horses, a key pillar of Emirati heritage.

Staged in conjunction with the 156th edition of the historic German Derby, the UAE President’s Cup drew a remarkable crowd of nearly 30,000 spectators and featured a record prize purse of €250,000, making it the richest Arabian race in German racing history.

Trained by Jean-François Bernard and brilliantly ridden by Cristian Demuro, HM Alchahine powered home with a dominant performance to claim his second UAE President’s Cup win, following his earlier triumph in the Italian leg. He crossed the finish line decisively, clocking a winning time of 1:45.42, further cementing his reputation on the European circuit.

Finishing second was Al Wakrah (FR), owned by Al Shaqab Racing, trained by Jean-Loup de Mieulle and ridden by Olivier d’Andigné. Al Zeer (FR), owned by Mohamed Fahad A.H. Al-Attiyah, finished third under trainer François Rohaut and jockey Adrie de Vries.

Also in the field were Papillion T (HOL), representing the Netherlands and trained and owned by Gerard Th. Zoetelief; Al Zwair (FR), also owned by Al Shaqab Racing; and Djafar (FR), owned by Abubaker S.A. Kadoura, with both horses showcasing competitive spirit.

The race and prize ceremony were attended by Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of Hamburg, and Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, along with Faisal Al Rahmani, General Secretary of the Higher Organising Committee for the UAE President’s Cup, and Ahmed Al Samarrai, President of the German Arabian Horse Association.

The winning trophy was presented to Nasser Hilal Al Alawi, representative of the owner, in the presence of the trainer and jockey, amid a celebratory crowd.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Al Rahmani remarked, “We are extremely proud of the success achieved in Hamburg. The outstanding organisation, strong participation, and warm reception all reflect the UAE’s growing impact on the global Arabian horse racing scene, a vision driven forward by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.”

He added,“Congratulations to Helal Alalawi on HM Alchahine’s impressive performance in Germany and his earlier victory in Italy. These results reaffirm the strength of UAE-owned horses in international racing. The UAE President’s Cup continues to act as a cultural bridge, introducing European and global audiences to the history, values, and noble legacy of Purebred Arabian horses.”

