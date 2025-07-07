UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council holds 2nd meeting of 2025

DUBAI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the second periodic meeting of 2025 of the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council, which was held at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai. The meeting reviewed a number of strategic projects and initiatives aimed at developing the infrastructure sectors across the UAE.

Al Mazrouei emphasised the importance of intensifying and unifying efforts at the national level in the fields of infrastructure and housing, in alignment with national aspirations. He highlighted the need to enhance policy coordination between the federal and local levels to achieve the highest degree of integration among relevant entities.

He noted that advancing the infrastructure system and achieving high levels of efficiency and sustainability is a key pillar in strengthening the UAE’s position on the international stage.

The meeting was attended by Council members, including Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and Eng. Hassan Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Also in attendance were several senior officials from federal and local entities, including: Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi; Consultant Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah (Mubadara); Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman; Munther bin Shakar, Director General of the Municipality Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan; Yousef Jassim Al Mansouri, Director of the Engineering Sector at the Municipality Department in Umm Al Quwain; and Adhraa Al Mansoori, Director of the Public Policy, Sustainability, and Master Planning Department at Etihad Rail.

During the meeting, council members discussed updates regarding the development of policies related to traffic congestion, aimed at gradually reducing the growth of vehicle numbers and enhancing the efficiency of road networks through flexible traffic projects that support economic growth and alleviate congestion.

The meeting also addressed the key findings of the national study assessing the impact of sea level rise on the UAE’s coastal infrastructure. It emphasised the importance of developing flexible and sustainable adaptation plans, reassessing transportation and drainage systems, and enhancing maintenance and early warning programs to ensure the protection of lives and property, while strengthening the country’s readiness for future climate changes.

Members of the Council were briefed on the National Contractor Classification Guide initiative, which aims to unify classification standards at both the local and federal levels and facilitate business operations across the Emirates. The initiative represents a pivotal step toward enhancing transparency, encouraging investment, and improving the efficiency of the construction sector, which was valued at approximately AED150 billion in 2024.

During its first periodic meeting of 2025, the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council discussed the latest developments related to infrastructure and housing projects, as well as future directions and development projects aimed at creating a sustainable urban environment that enhances community well-being. The meeting also addressed the challenges and opportunities available to promote the sustainability of infrastructure projects and develop the housing sector in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to build an advanced and sustainable society.

