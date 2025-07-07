UAE's Rashid Al Dhaheri shines with P2 Finish on Hungaroring Debut

BUDAPEST, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirati racing sensation Rashid Al Dhaheri delivered an impressive performance this weekend at the iconic Hungaroring circuit, securing a second-place finish and valuable championship points in the Formula Regional Championship.

Located just outside Budapest, the Hungaroring is renowned for its tight, technical layout and rich history in Formula racing. It demands precision, endurance, and a perfectly balanced car setup.

For Al Dhaheri, it was his first-ever appearance at the historic venue—but the young driver wasted no time getting up to speed. From the opening test session on Thursday, he was immediately competitive, showcasing his adaptability and quick learning on unfamiliar terrain.

Throughout the collective test days on Thursday and Friday, Rashid and his PREMA team worked meticulously on refining the car’s setup. Their collaborative efforts focused on achieving optimal balance and performance for the challenging race weekend ahead—and the pace quickly began to reflect their preparation.

On Saturday, Al Dhaheri qualified P3 in the first session and followed it up with a composed drive in Race 1 to finish a solid P4, collecting valuable points for both the driver and team standings. The extreme summer heat presented an additional layer of difficulty, testing the physical and mental resilience of drivers and teams alike.

Sunday saw Al Dhaheri elevate his performance even further. After qualifying P2, he delivered a clean and confident drive in Race 2, securing a well-deserved second-place finish. The result also contributed crucial points to the team in the constructors' championship.

“What a weekend in Hungary,” Al Dhaheri said. “I’m heading home with great points and strong momentum for the season. Huge thanks to my team for their incredible work and to everyone who continues to support me—it was my first time racing at the Hungaroring, and I loved every lap!”

This podium marks yet another milestone in Rashid Al Dhaheri’s journey from international karting champion to one of the most promising young talents in global motorsport. His ability to perform under pressure, adapt quickly, and collaborate effectively with his team continues to distinguish him on the competitive European racing circuit.

The next round of the championship will take place in two weeks at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France, where Rashid will look to build on his strong form.

