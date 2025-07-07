ADNOC Drilling hits 100% fleet utilisation

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Drilling has hit 100 percent fleet utilisation as Al Jurf and Dana begin operations.

The commencement of these two modern high-specification jack‑ups boosts the operational jack-up fleet to 34, one of the largest in the world, fully contracted under long‑term agreements with ADNOC Offshore.

This achievement not only reinforces ADNOC Drilling’s leadership in offshore operations but also underpins the UAE’s role as a global energy powerhouse, delivering capacity, certainty and long-term value to the market.