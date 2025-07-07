Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes visit to Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded a visit to Brazil leading the UAE delegation that attended the 17th BRICS Summit, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Brazil to the UAE delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Federative Republic of Brazil and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by a delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr.Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil.

