WGES 2025 to explore role of technology, innovation in advancing climate security

DUBAI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Green Economy Summit (WGES), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has consolidated its position as a catalyst for global climate action and a strategic platform to empower societies most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

This is achieved by addressing viable, practical solutions to enhance climate security.

Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), the 11th edition of the summit will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

This year, the summit will explore the role of modern technologies in supporting developing societies and enhancing their ability to adapt to climate challenges.

The ‘Technology and Innovation’ pillar will highlight the use of disruptive Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), in optimising renewable energy integration, enhancing predictive analytics and improving the monitoring of carbon emissions.

The summit will also address energy storage solutions and the importance of public-private collaboration in developing and deploying green technologies, while showcasing smart projects that support long-term sustainability goals.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO, emphasised that organising WGES in Dubai reflects the UAE’s leading role in advancing global climate action by providing a platform for discussing innovative solutions that accelerate the transition towards a green economy.

“Climate change represents a major threat to developing societies, which often lack the infrastructure and resources to cope with extreme weather conditions. Ensuring climate security for these societies requires integrating efforts and leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in a just and inclusive manner. From this standpoint, the World Green Economy Summit underscores the importance of empowering these communities with appropriate technologies. This is the most effective way to ensure climate security for the world’s most vulnerable societies. The summit also seeks to encourage responsible innovation, enhance international co-operation and mobilise the necessary funding to implement practical solutions that help address the impact of climate change,” said Al Tayer.

WGES 2025 will focus on accelerating the transfer of technology and knowledge to empower developing societies, enhancing their ability to adapt to the effects of climate change. It will advocate a resilient regulatory and legislative environment that promotes the adoption and expansion of emerging technologies, particularly in less prepared countries.

