Tadweer Group joins United Nations Global Compact

ABU DHABI, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group, the sole authority for waste management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), today announced that it has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

The milestone reinforces Tadweer Group’s commitment to unlocking the value of waste through innovative circular economy solutions, while aligning with the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the national Green Agenda 2030.

Established in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, uniting more than 20,000 companies across over 160 countries and supported by 60 local networks. By joining, Tadweer Group has committed to implementing the UNGC’s Ten Principles, particularly those focused on environmental stewardship, and to reporting annually on its progress, promoting transparency and accountability.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO, Tadweer Group, commented, “Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural extension of our mission to lead sustainable waste transformation at scale. We see waste not as an endpoint, but as a beginning, a resource with untapped potential to drive clean energy, support green industry, and create shared value. Our participation affirms that Tadweer Group’s growth will always be aligned with the highest global standards of environmental and social responsibility.”

Tadweer Group’s UNGC membership aligns with its ongoing international engagement as the organisation expands its role in unlocking the value of waste. Its major projects include one of the region’s most advanced Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities, expected to generate power for over 250,000 homes annually, and Abu Dhabi’s largest Material Recovery Facility (MRF), which supports increased recycling and landfill diversion.

Tadweer Group is also advancing waste-to-resource innovation through initiatives such as methane-to-graphene conversion and the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), contributing to broader decarbonisation and clean energy goals.

The move comes as the UAE increases its global climate engagement, with COP30 offering critical platforms for dialogue and action. As a UNGC participant, Tadweer Group is now better positioned to represent the UAE’s circular economy model on the world stage and to forge strategic partnerships that scale impact across borders.

With this step, Tadweer Group deepens its contribution to the national sustainability agenda while embracing its role in shaping the next era of climate-forward, resource-efficient growth.

Tadweer Group is contributing to the development of a waste management model informed by defined values, measurable action, and international collaboration, designed to support both local priorities and broader global sustainability efforts.