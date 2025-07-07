Ajman University, DIB forge strategic partnership to accelerate career pathways for Emirati talent

AJMAN, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, to strengthen career pathways for Emirati students and support workforce readiness in alignment with national development priorities.

The agreement, signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Rafia Al Abbar, SVP - Head of Human Resources at DIB, marks a joint commitment to preparing career-ready graduates equipped with the skills, mindset, and practical experience required to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

As part of the MoU, DIB will offer internship and employment opportunities to Emirati graduates from Ajman University, providing them with real-world exposure to the Islamic banking and financial services sector. The bank will also host AU students for immersive learning experiences at its premises, including industry workshops, site visits, and professional mentorship initiatives led by senior DIB executives.

Furthermore, DIB will actively support AU’s career-focused initiatives, from student development programs to serving as a strategic industry partner in shaping students’ early professional journeys. In return, AU will extend exclusive educational benefits to DIB employees and their families, including tailor-made workshops designed to build leadership capacity and strengthen professional competencies. These offerings reflect AU’s broader mission to make high-quality education more accessible, while promoting continuous professional growth in response to evolving workforce needs.

“As a non-profit university, our mission extends beyond academic excellence to preparing graduates who are ready to make a difference. This collaboration with DIB brings academic inquiry and industry practice into closer dialogue, giving our students the opportunity to grow intellectually, develop professionally, and contribute meaningfully to the world around them”, said Dr. Seghir.

Commenting on the partnership, Rafia Al Abbar, said, “Our collaboration with Ajman University reflects our enduring commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and shaping the next generation of leaders in Islamic finance. Through practical training, mentorship, and structured career paths, we aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and the real-world expectations of today’s financial industry. This partnership reflects our broader strategy to empower youth with the skills, tools, confidence and insight to thrive, while advancing the UAE’s national vision of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”