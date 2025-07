GAZA, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Monday that the food system in Gaza is in total collapse, and that more lives will be lost as a result of severe starvation due to the inaccessibility of aid.

OCHA said Gaza families risked their lives to get food, adding that acute malnutrition among children has doubled as infant formula is running out, according to the UN's official website.