Sharjah Astronomical Observatory at SAASST successfully observes challenging stellar occultations

SHARJAH, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah (UoS), through the Sharjah Astronomical Observatory (SAO), has successfully observed one of the most significant and challenging stellar occultations of the year, marking a new milestone in the Academy’s distinguished record of astronomical contributions to the global stage.

The event attracted wide attention from occultation experts around the world.

The importance of this event lies in the fact that it was caused by the asteroid Quaoar, one of the distant objects in our solar system known as Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs). Quaoar has an estimated diameter of about 1,110 kilometres, and it orbits the Sun at a distance of over 6.5 billion kilometres.

During this occultation, Quaoar passed in front of a star and blocked its light for up to 45 seconds, a relatively long duration for such events. This offered an exceptional opportunity to analyse its size, shape, and physical properties. This occultation was particularly challenging due to its relatively long duration, the faintness of the occulted star, and its occurrence in a star-rich region near the centre of the Milky Way.

It is worth noting that the stellar occultation occurs when an asteroid passes in front of a distant star, temporarily blocking its light. The duration of the occultation depends on the asteroid’s size, shape, and distance from Earth.

This field is among the most precise branches of astronomy, requiring highly accurate instruments and telescopes synchronised with precise timing systems. 26 observatories worldwide participated in this event, attempting to capture it from various locations along or near the asteroid’s shadow path.

The Sharjah Astronomical Observatory was among the few that successfully recorded the occultation. Its optimal location along the central shadow path allowed for a complete and accurate observation. Many other observatories were unable to record the event due to weather conditions or being located outside the shadow path.