UAE Pavilion celebrates two million visitors with celebration of hope, shared dreams

OSAKA, JAPAN, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, today celebrated a major milestone as it welcomed its two millionth visitor, affirming its status as a destination of inspiration, dialogue and cross-cultural exchange.

The milestone was marked with a special celebration inspired by Japan’s beloved Tanabata Festival, reinforcing the Pavilion’s ethos of shared experiences and collective hope for the future.

As part of the celebration, visitors were invited to write their wishes for a better future on custom-designed Tanzaku cards and hang them on the Pavilion’s outdoor signage. Tanabata is a traditional Japanese festival that has been cherished for generations.

Rooted in themes of love, hope and dreams, it invites people to write their wishes on colourful Tanzaku strips and hang them on bamboo branches, with the belief that their hopes will be carried to the sky.

The celebrations, which drew thousands of participants, featured palm leaves in place of bamboo, echoing the UAE Pavilion’s symbolic date palm. Wishes were hung upon them, transforming the Pavilion’s forecourt into a vibrant visual symbol of dreams and aspirations.

Designed under the theme 'Earth to Ether,' the UAE Pavilion offers a multi-sensory experience across five thematic zones that reflect the UAE’s story of heritage, ambition, and innovation.

Visitors have consistently praised its immersive storytelling, architecture, and warm hospitality, all of which underscore the UAE’s commitment to forging meaningful international partnerships and creating inclusive platforms for dialogue.

Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said, “We are deeply honoured to have welcomed two million visitors to the UAE Pavilion. This reflects the world's interest, trust, and connection with the UAE’s journey. By celebrating this milestone during Tanabata, we not only honoured a cherished Japanese tradition but also embraced the spirit of cultural exchange that defines Expo 2025. Our Pavilion continues to be a living space of ideas, creativity and shared values.”

Since its opening in April, the UAE Pavilion has hosted a variety of impactful events, cultural showcases, and thematic activations. These have included expert talks, cultural performances, creative workshops, Emirati cuisine demonstrations, and exhibitions by Emirati artists alongside collaborative dialogues, each carefully curated to engage diverse audiences and provide meaningful insights into the UAE’s culture, values, and spirit of collaboration.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, runs until October 13, 2025. The UAE Pavilion remains open to all visitors throughout the Expo, offering a powerful, human-centred perspective on how nations can come together to shape a better tomorrow.